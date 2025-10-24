Travel Time to Work The frequency distribution listed in the table represents the travel time to work (in minutes) for a random sample of 895 U.S. adults.
b. Approximate the standard deviation travel time to work for U.S. adults.
pH in Water The acidity or alkalinity of a solution is measured using pH. A pH less than 7 is acidic, while a pH greater than 7 is alkaline. The following data represent the pH in samples of bottled water and tap water. b. Which type of water has more dispersion in pH using the standard deviation as the measure of dispersion?
"The Empirical Rule SAT Math scores have a bell-shaped distribution with a mean of 515 and a standard deviation of 114.
Source: College Board
a. What percentage of SAT scores is between 401 and 629?"
Identical Values Compute the sample standard deviation of the following test scores: 78, 78, 78, 78. What can be said about a data set in which all the values are identical?
Explain how the standard deviation measures dispersion. In your explanation, include a discussion of deviation about the mean.
Buying a Car The following data represent the asking price, in dollars, for a random sample of 2014 coupes (a two-door car) and a random sample of 2014 Chevy Camaros.
b. Explain why the mean is higher for Camaros yet the standard deviation is less.
Sullivan Survey Choose any quantitative variable from the SullivanStatsSurveyI at www.pearsonhighered.com/sollivanstats. Now choose a qualitative variable, such as gender or political philosophy. Determine the range and standard deviation by the qualitative variable chosen. For example, if you chose gender as the qualitative variable, determine the range and standard deviation by gender. Does there appear to be any difference in the measure of dispersion for each level of the qualitative variable?