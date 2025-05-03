Net worth is defined as total assets (value of house, cars, money, etc.) minus total liabilities (mortgage balance, credit card debt, etc.). According to a recent study by TNS Financial Services, 7% of American households had a net worth in excess of \$1 million (excluding their primary residence). A random sample of 1000 American households results in 82 having a net worth in excess of \$1 million. Explain why the results of this survey do not necessarily imply that the proportion of households with a net worth in excess of \$1 million has increased.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 22.4% of adults are smokers. A random sample of 300 adults is obtained.
a. Describe the sampling distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who smoke.
Key Concepts
Sampling Distribution of a Sample Proportion
Mean and Standard Deviation of the Sampling Distribution
Conditions for Normal Approximation
Watch next
Master Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of x̄? What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of p̂?
Variability in Baseball Suppose, during the course of a typical season, a batter has 500 at-bats. This means the player has the opportunity to get a hit 500 times during the course of a season. Further, suppose a batter is a career 0.280 hitter (he averages 280 hits every 1000 at-bats or he has 280 successes in 1000 trials of the experiment), so the population proportion of hits is 0.280.
b. Would it be unusual for a player who is a career 0.280 hitter to have a season in which he hits at least 0.310?
Describe the circumstances under which the shape of the sampling distribution of p̂ is approximately normal.
True or False: The population proportion and sample proportion always have the same value.
The probability of someone voting for a particular candidate in a two-person election is . Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that between and people out of a sample of vote for the candidate.
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that a random sample of people reveals people or more preferring Pepsi.