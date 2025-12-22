Constructing Confidence Intervals for μ1-μ2. You can construct a confidence interval for the difference between two population means μ1-μ2 , as shown below, when both population standard deviations are known, and either both populations are normally distributed or both n1>= 30 and n2>=30 . Also, the samples must be randomly selected and independent.

Architect Salaries Construct a 99% confidence interval for the difference between the mean annual salaries of entry level architects in Denver, Colorado, and Lincoln, Nebraska, using the data from Exercise 28.