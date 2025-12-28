"Testing the Difference Between Two Means In Exercises 15–24, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.

[APPLET] Precipitation A climatologist claims that the precipitation in Seattle, Washington, was greater than in Birmingham, Alabama, in a recent year. The daily precipitation amounts (in inches) for 30 days in a recent year in Seattle are shown below. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.25 inch.

0.00 0.00 0.05 0.01 0.21 0.00 0.00 0.52 0.00 0.010.00 0.19 0.00 0.18 0.02 0.02 0.13 0.00 0.03 0.000.04 0.00 0.41 0.23 0.00 0.80 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.79

The daily precipitation amounts (in inches) for 30 days in a recent year in Birmingham are shown below. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.52 inch.

0.00 0.96 0.84 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.20 0.00 0.54 0.97 0.00 0.35 0.02 0.04 0.70 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.01 0.15 0.27 0.00 0.00 0.93 0.00 0.89 0.01

At α=0.05, can you support the climatologist’s claim? (Source: NOAA)"