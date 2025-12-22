Testing the Difference Between Two Means In Exercises 15–24, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.

Braking Distances To compare the dry braking distances from 60 to 0 miles per hour for two makes of automobiles, a safety engineer conducts braking tests for 16 compact SUVs and 11 midsize SUVs. The mean braking distance for the compact SUVs is 131.8 feet. Assume the population standard deviation is 5.5 feet. The mean braking distance for the midsize SUVs is 132.8 feet. Assume the population standard deviation is 6.7 feet. At α=0.10 , can the engineer support the claim that the mean braking distances are different for the two categories of SUVs? (Adapted from Consumer Reports)