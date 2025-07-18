Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (Ho) The null hypothesis, denoted as Ho, is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference in a statistical test. It serves as the default assumption that any observed effect is due to sampling variability. In this case, the null hypothesis would be that the population mean μ equals 2.28. Recommended video: Guided course 01:35 01:35 Step 1: Write Hypotheses Example 1

Alternative Hypothesis (Ha) The alternative hypothesis, represented as Ha, is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis. It suggests that there is an effect or a difference. For the given claim μ≠2.28, the alternative hypothesis would be that the population mean μ is not equal to 2.28, indicating a significant deviation from this value. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses