Which characteristic must be known about a data set before the empirical rule can be applied?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about conditional and marginal probabilities is correct? Select the single correct option.
A
is always equal to for any events and .
B
is generally not equal to unless specific independence or relationships exist.
C
is always equal to for any events and .
D
is always equal to for any events and .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of conditional probability: \(P(A|C) = \frac{P(A \cap C)}{P(C)}\), which means the probability of event A occurring given that event C has occurred.
Understand that \(P(A|C)\) depends on the relationship between events A and C, and is generally not equal to the marginal probability \(P(A)\) unless A and C are independent events.
Recognize that \(P(A|C)\) and \(P(C|B)\) are conditional probabilities involving different events and conditions, so they are generally not equal unless there is a specific relationship or independence between these events.
Note that marginal probabilities like \(P(A)\) and \(P(C)\) represent the probabilities of events A and C occurring without any conditions, and they are not necessarily equal unless the events have the same probability by definition.
Conclude that the correct statement is the one that acknowledges conditional probabilities are generally not equal unless specific conditions (like independence) hold, which aligns with the option stating \(P(A|C)\) is generally not equal to \(P(C|B)\) unless specific relationships exist.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
A racehorse wins of its first races. What is the ratio of the number of races won to the number of races lost?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic probability and scientific polling, what is typically the first step in conducting a scientific poll?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability that Mountain View gets at least inches of rain in a month is . What percent of the time did Mountain View get at least inches of rain in a month?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes Bayesian probability and its use in research?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, what is the sample space when rolling a standard -sided die?
2
views
