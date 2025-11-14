a. Draw a normal curve with μ = 20 and σ = 3.
b. Shade the region that represents P(22 ≤ X ≤ 27) and find the probability.
The arrival times of the bus Alex takes to work follow a normal distribution, with after the scheduled arrival rime & . If the bus is scheduled to arrive at Alex's work 10 min before opening, what is the probability that Alex arrives on time (i.e. the bus is less than 10 min late)?
The heights of adult women are approximately normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find the height such that of women are shorter than .
Suppose the scores earned on Professor McArthur’s third statistics exam are normally distributed with mean 64 and standard deviation 8. Professor McArthur wants to curve the exam scores as follows: The top 6% get an A, the next 14% get a B, the middle 60% get a C, the bottom 6% fail, and the rest earn a D. Any student who can determine these cut-offs earns five bonus points. Determine the cut-offs for Professor McArthur.
The ACT and SAT are two college entrance exams. The composite score on the ACT is approximately normally distributed with mean 21.1 and standard deviation 5.1. The composite score on the SAT is approximately normally distributed with mean 1026 and standard deviation 210. Suppose you scored 26 on the ACT and 1240 on the SAT. Which exam did you score better on? Justify your reasoning using the normal model.
In a binomial experiment with n trials and probability of success p, if __ ________, the binomial random variable X is approximately normal with μX = ________ and σX = ________.