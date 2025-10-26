The ACT and SAT are two college entrance exams. The composite score on the ACT is approximately normally distributed with mean 21.1 and standard deviation 5.1. The composite score on the SAT is approximately normally distributed with mean 1026 and standard deviation 210. Suppose you scored 26 on the ACT and 1240 on the SAT. Which exam did you score better on? Justify your reasoning using the normal model.