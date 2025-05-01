Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Non-Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
The arrival times of the bus Alex takes to work follow a normal distribution, with after the scheduled arrival rime & . If the bus is scheduled to arrive at Alex's work 10 min before opening, what is the probability that Alex arrives on time (i.e. the bus is less than 10 min late)?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The arrival times of the bus follow a normal distribution with mean (μ) = 12 minutes and standard deviation (σ) = 3 minutes. We need to calculate the probability that the bus is less than 10 minutes late, which corresponds to finding the probability that the arrival time is less than 10 minutes.
Step 2: Standardize the value of 10 minutes using the z-score formula. The z-score formula is given by: , where x is the value of interest (10 minutes), μ is the mean (12 minutes), and σ is the standard deviation (3 minutes).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the z-score formula. Using , , and , calculate the z-score.
Step 4: Use the z-score to find the cumulative probability. Once the z-score is calculated, use the standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the z-score. This cumulative probability represents the probability that the bus arrives less than 10 minutes late.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The cumulative probability obtained from the z-score calculation is the probability that Alex arrives on time. Compare this probability to the given options to identify the correct answer.
