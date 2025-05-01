Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Non-Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
The heights of adult women are approximately normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find the height such that of women are shorter than .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves a normal distribution with a mean (μ) of 160 cm and a standard deviation (σ) of 7 cm. The goal is to find the height (x) such that 5% of women are shorter than this height. This corresponds to finding the value of x for which the cumulative probability (area under the curve) is 0.05.
Step 2: Use the z-score formula to relate the height (x) to the standard normal distribution. The formula is: , where z is the z-score, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation.
Step 3: Look up the z-score that corresponds to a cumulative probability of 0.05 in a standard normal distribution table (or use statistical software). This z-score will be negative because it is below the mean. For a cumulative probability of 0.05, the z-score is approximately .
Step 4: Rearrange the z-score formula to solve for x: . Substitute the known values: μ = 160, z = -1.645, and σ = 7.
Step 5: Perform the calculation to find the value of x. This will give the height such that 5% of women are shorter than this value. Ensure the result matches one of the provided options.
