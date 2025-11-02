Suppose the scores earned on Professor McArthur’s third statistics exam are normally distributed with mean 64 and standard deviation 8. Professor McArthur wants to curve the exam scores as follows: The top 6% get an A, the next 14% get a B, the middle 60% get a C, the bottom 6% fail, and the rest earn a D. Any student who can determine these cut-offs earns five bonus points. Determine the cut-offs for Professor McArthur.