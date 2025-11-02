Find the value of z₀.₂₀.
Suppose the scores earned on Professor McArthur’s third statistics exam are normally distributed with mean 64 and standard deviation 8. Professor McArthur wants to curve the exam scores as follows: The top 6% get an A, the next 14% get a B, the middle 60% get a C, the bottom 6% fail, and the rest earn a D. Any student who can determine these cut-offs earns five bonus points. Determine the cut-offs for Professor McArthur.
Key Concepts
Normal Distribution
Z-Scores and Standardization
Percentiles and Cut-Off Scores
The arrival times of the bus Alex takes to work follow a normal distribution, with after the scheduled arrival rime & . If the bus is scheduled to arrive at Alex's work 10 min before opening, what is the probability that Alex arrives on time (i.e. the bus is less than 10 min late)?
The heights of adult women are approximately normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Find the height such that of women are shorter than .
The ACT and SAT are two college entrance exams. The composite score on the ACT is approximately normally distributed with mean 21.1 and standard deviation 5.1. The composite score on the SAT is approximately normally distributed with mean 1026 and standard deviation 210. Suppose you scored 26 on the ACT and 1240 on the SAT. Which exam did you score better on? Justify your reasoning using the normal model.
Suppose X is a binomial random variable. To approximate P(X < 5), compute ________.
"In Problems 5–14, a discrete random variable is given. Assume the probability of the random variable will be approximated using the normal distribution. Describe the area under the normal curve that will be computed. For example, if we wish to compute the probability of finding at least five defective items in a shipment, we would approximate the probability by computing the area under the normal curve to the right of x = 4.5.
The probability that at least 40 households have a gas stove"
The probability that exactly eight defective parts are in the shipment
