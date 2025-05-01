Under what conditions is the sampling distribution of x̄ normal?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
In the context of the sampling distribution of the sample mean, what is the standard error of the mean for a population with standard deviation and sample size ?
Watch next
Master Sampling Distribution of Sample Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
"The charge life of a certain lithium ion battery for camcorders is normally distributed, with mean 90 minutes and standard deviation 35 minutes.
b. Describe the sampling distribution of x̄, the sample mean charge life for a random sample of 10 such batteries."
The notation tα is the t-value such that the area under the t-distribution to the right of tα is .
Long Life? In a survey of 35 adult Americans, it was found that the mean age (in years) that people would like to live to is 87.9 with a standard deviation of 15.5. An analysis of the raw data indicates the distribution is skewed left.
a. Explain why a large sample size is necessary to construct a confidence interval for the mean age that people would like to live.
For a new advertising campaign, a video game retailer is interested in including information on the average play time of their most popular game. They get 100 random samples of 40 players and obtain their play time to get a sampling distribution. The mean of the sampling distribution is 26.7 hours. In this example, what is the value of ?
A researcher takes 10 samples of 20 students each to get a sampling distribution of the average number of siblings students at a university have. According to the Central Limit Theorem, what can the researcher do make their sampling distribution get closer to normal?
A company’s marketing team takes 50 samples of 10 recent clients to create a sampling distribution of sample means for the average amount spent per month on company products. Can the Central Limit Theorem be used to determine that the sampling distribution is normal?
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations