What is an advantage of using a stem-and-leaf plot instead of a histogram?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
A pie chart is generally not used to display which type of data?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Quantitative data refers to numerical values that can be measured or counted, while Nominal, Qualitative, and Categorical data refer to categories or groups without inherent numerical order.
Recall the purpose of a pie chart: Pie charts are designed to show proportions or percentages of categories within a whole, making them ideal for categorical or qualitative data.
Recognize that pie charts are not suitable for quantitative data because quantitative data involves numerical measurements that are better represented by histograms, line graphs, or scatter plots.
Identify that nominal, qualitative, and categorical data are all types of categorical data, which pie charts effectively display by showing the relative sizes of each category.
Conclude that the type of data generally not displayed using a pie chart is quantitative data, as pie charts do not effectively represent numerical measurements.
