Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
For a distribution that is skewed right, which of the following is typically true about the relationship between the and the ?
A
is equal to the .
B
is greater than the .
C
There is no consistent relationship between the and the .
D
is less than the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of skewness: A distribution that is skewed right (positively skewed) has a longer tail on the right side, meaning there are some unusually large values.
Recall the definitions of mean and median: The mean is the average of all data points, while the median is the middle value when data is ordered.
Consider how extreme values affect the mean and median: In a right-skewed distribution, the large values in the tail pull the mean to the right, increasing it more than the median.
Compare the mean and median in a right-skewed distribution: Because the mean is influenced by extreme values and the median is not, the mean tends to be greater than the median.
Conclude the typical relationship: For a right-skewed distribution, the mean is usually greater than the median.
