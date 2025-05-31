Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Complements
2:49 minutes
Problem 3.1.84
Textbook Question
Using a Pie Chart to Find Probabilities In Exercises 83-86, use the pie chart at the left, which shows the number of workers (in millions) by occupation for the United States. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
84. Find the probability that a worker chosen at random is not employed in a service occupation.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a worker not employed in a service occupation. To calculate this, one must consider the total number of workers and the number of workers in service occupations.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Pie Chart
A pie chart is a circular statistical graphic divided into slices to illustrate numerical proportions. Each slice represents a category's contribution to the whole. In this case, the pie chart displays the distribution of workers across various occupations, allowing for a visual understanding of the proportion of workers in service versus other occupations.
Recommended video:
06:10
Creating Pie Charts
Complementary Events
Complementary events are two outcomes of an event that are mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive. In this scenario, the event of selecting a worker not in a service occupation is the complement of selecting a worker in a service occupation. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the probability of the desired outcome by subtracting the probability of the complementary event from 1.
Recommended video:
4:23
Complementary Events
Watch next
Master Complementary Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice