- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
8:14 minutes
Problem 6.2.37c
Textbook Question
Curving Test Scores A professor gives a test and the scores are normally distributed with a mean of 60 and a standard deviation of 12. She plans to curve the scores.
c. If the grades are curved so that grades of B are given to scores above the bottom 70% and below the top 10%, find the numerical limits for a grade of B.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The scores are normally distributed with a mean (μ) of 60 and a standard deviation (σ) of 12. We need to find the numerical limits for a grade of B, which corresponds to scores above the bottom 70% and below the top 10%. This means we are looking for the scores corresponding to the 70th percentile and the 90th percentile of the normal distribution.
Step 2: Convert the given percentiles (70% and 90%) into z-scores using the standard normal distribution table or a z-score calculator. Recall that the z-score represents the number of standard deviations a value is from the mean. For example, the z-score for the 70th percentile is the value of z such that the cumulative probability up to z is 0.70.
Step 3: Use the z-score formula to convert the z-scores into raw scores (X) in the context of the given normal distribution. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>X</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>μ</mi><mo>+</mo><mi>z</mi><mi>σ</mi></math>, where μ is the mean, σ is the standard deviation, and z is the z-score.
Step 4: Substitute the mean (μ = 60), standard deviation (σ = 12), and the z-scores for the 70th and 90th percentiles into the formula to calculate the corresponding raw scores. These raw scores will represent the numerical limits for a grade of B.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The lower limit for a grade of B is the raw score corresponding to the 70th percentile, and the upper limit is the raw score corresponding to the 90th percentile. These values define the range of scores that will receive a grade of B.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, the test scores follow a normal distribution with a specified mean and standard deviation, which allows us to use statistical methods to determine the limits for grades.
Percentiles
Percentiles are measures that indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations in a group of observations falls. For this question, we need to find the scores that correspond to the 30th percentile (bottom 70%) and the 90th percentile (top 10%) of the distribution to determine the numerical limits for a grade of B.
Z-scores
A Z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the score and dividing by the standard deviation. In this scenario, Z-scores will help us convert the percentiles into actual test scores, allowing us to find the specific score limits for a grade of B.
