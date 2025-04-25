Water Taxi Safety When a water taxi sank in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, an investigation revealed that the safe passenger load for the water taxi was 3500 lb. It was also noted that the mean weight of a passenger was assumed to be 140 lb. Assume a “worst-case” scenario in which all of the passengers are adult men. Assume that weights of men are normally distributed with a mean of 188.6 lb and a standard deviation of 38.9 lb (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B).





c. With a load limit of 3500 lb, how many male passengers are allowed if we assume the updated mean weight of 188.6 lb?