Outliers For the purposes of constructing modified boxplots as described in Section 3-3, outliers are defined as data values that are above Q3 by an amount greater than 1.5 x IQR or below Q1 by an amount greater than 1.5 x IQR, where IQR is the interquartile range. Using this definition of outliers, find the probability that when a value is randomly selected from a normal distribution, it is an outlier.