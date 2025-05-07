Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution A normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In a normal distribution, data points are symmetrically distributed around the mean, with most observations clustering near the center and fewer observations appearing as you move away from the mean. Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting normal quantile plots, as deviations from this shape indicate non-normality. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Quantile Plot A quantile plot, specifically a normal quantile plot, is a graphical tool used to assess if a dataset follows a normal distribution. It plots the quantiles of the dataset against the quantiles of a standard normal distribution. If the points in the plot closely follow a straight line, it suggests that the data is normally distributed; deviations from this line indicate departures from normality. Recommended video: 04:01 04:01 Creating Dotplots