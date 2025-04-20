Garbage: Finding the Best Multiple Regression Equation

In Exercises 9–12, refer to the accompanying table, which was obtained by using the data from 62 households listed in Data Set 42 “Garbage Weight” in Appendix B. The response (y) variable is PLAS (weight of discarded plastic in pounds). The predictor (x) variables are METAL (weight of discarded metals in pounds), PAPER (weight of discarded paper in pounds), and GLASS (weight of discarded glass in pounds).

[IMAGE]

If only one predictor (x) variable is used to predict the weight of discarded plastic, which single variable is best? Why?