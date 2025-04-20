Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
3:51 minutes
Problem 10.4.7
Textbook Question
Interpreting a Computer Display
In Exercises 5–8, we want to consider the correlation between heights of fathers and mothers and the heights of their sons. Refer to the StatCrunch display and answer the given questions or identify the indicated items. The display is based on Data Set 10 “Family Heights” in Appendix B. (The response y variable represents heights of sons.)
[IMAGE]
Height of Son Should the multiple regression equation be used for predicting the height of a son based on the height of his father and mother? Why or why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The goal is to determine whether the multiple regression equation should be used to predict the height of a son based on the heights of his father and mother. This involves assessing the appropriateness of the regression model.
Step 2: Review the assumptions of multiple regression. For a multiple regression model to be valid, certain conditions must be met, such as linearity, independence of errors, homoscedasticity (constant variance of errors), and normality of residuals. Check if these assumptions are satisfied based on the provided data or display.
Step 3: Examine the statistical significance of the regression model. Look at the p-values associated with the regression coefficients for the father's and mother's heights. If the p-values are small (typically less than 0.05), it suggests that these variables are significant predictors of the son's height.
Step 4: Evaluate the goodness-of-fit of the model. Check the R-squared value from the display. A higher R-squared value indicates that a larger proportion of the variability in the son's height is explained by the heights of the father and mother. This helps assess the model's predictive power.
Step 5: Consider practical significance and potential limitations. Even if the model is statistically significant, consider whether the relationship is strong enough to be practically useful. Additionally, assess whether there are any outliers or influential points that might affect the reliability of the predictions.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Correlation
Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. In this context, it helps to understand how the heights of fathers and mothers relate to the heights of their sons. A positive correlation indicates that as one variable increases, the other tends to increase as well, while a negative correlation suggests the opposite. Understanding correlation is essential for determining whether a relationship exists before applying regression analysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Regression
Multiple regression is a statistical technique used to model the relationship between one dependent variable and two or more independent variables. In this case, the height of the son is the dependent variable, while the heights of the father and mother are the independent variables. This method allows for the assessment of how well the combination of parental heights can predict the son's height, taking into account the influence of both parents simultaneously.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Predictive Validity
Predictive validity refers to the extent to which a model accurately predicts outcomes based on input variables. In the context of predicting a son's height from parental heights, it is crucial to evaluate whether the multiple regression model provides reliable predictions. If the model shows strong predictive validity, it indicates that the heights of the parents are significant predictors of the son's height, justifying the use of the regression equation for predictions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:18
How to Create Frequency Distributions Example 2
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning