- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
9:31 minutes
Problem 5.R.57c
Problem 5.R.57c
In Exercises 55–60, find the indicated probabilities and interpret the results.
The mean ACT composite score in a recent year is 20.7. A random sample of 36 ACT composite scores is selected. What is the probability that the mean score for the sample is (c) between 20 and 21.5? Assume σ=5.9.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given information. The population mean (μ) is 20.7, the population standard deviation (σ) is 5.9, the sample size (n) is 36, and we are tasked with finding the probability that the sample mean (x̄) is between 20 and 21.5.
Step 2: Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE). The formula for the standard error is SE = σ / √n. Substitute the given values for σ and n into the formula.
Step 3: Convert the sample mean values (20 and 21.5) into z-scores using the formula z = (x̄ - μ) / SE. Perform this calculation for both 20 and 21.5 to find their respective z-scores.
Step 4: Use the standard normal distribution table (or a statistical software) to find the probabilities corresponding to the z-scores obtained in Step 3. These probabilities represent the cumulative probabilities up to each z-score.
Step 5: Subtract the smaller cumulative probability (corresponding to the z-score for 20) from the larger cumulative probability (corresponding to the z-score for 21.5). This difference gives the probability that the sample mean is between 20 and 21.5.
Key Concepts
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30). This theorem is crucial for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when the population standard deviation is known.
Standard Error of the Mean
The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies the amount of variability in sample means that you would expect if you took multiple samples from the same population. It is calculated as the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size (σ/√n). In this case, with σ = 5.9 and n = 36, the SEM helps determine the range of sample means around the population mean.
Z-scores
A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this context, Z-scores will be used to find the probabilities of the sample mean falling between 20 and 21.5 by converting these values into Z-scores using the SEM.
