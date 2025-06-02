Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30). This theorem is crucial for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when the population standard deviation is known.

Standard Error of the Mean The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies the amount of variability in sample means that you would expect if you took multiple samples from the same population. It is calculated as the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size (σ/√n). In this case, with σ = 5.9 and n = 36, the SEM helps determine the range of sample means around the population mean.