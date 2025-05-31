Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
3:13 minutes
Problem 5.R.58a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–60, find the indicated probabilities and interpret the results.
The mean MCAT total score in a recent year is 500.9. A random sample of 32 MCAT total scores is selected. What is the probability that the mean score for the sample is (a) less than 503? Assume sigma=10.6.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given values in the problem. The population mean (μ) is 500.9, the population standard deviation (σ) is 10.6, the sample size (n) is 32, and we are tasked with finding the probability that the sample mean (x̄) is less than 503.
Step 2: Recall that the sampling distribution of the sample mean follows a normal distribution if the population is normal or the sample size is sufficiently large (n ≥ 30). The mean of the sampling distribution is μ, and the standard error (SE) is calculated as SE = σ / √n.
Step 3: Calculate the standard error (SE) using the formula SE = σ / √n. Substitute the given values: σ = 10.6 and n = 32. This will give you the standard deviation of the sampling distribution.
Step 4: Convert the sample mean (503) to a z-score using the formula z = (x̄ - μ) / SE. Substitute the values x̄ = 503, μ = 500.9, and the SE calculated in the previous step.
Step 5: Use the z-score obtained in Step 4 to find the cumulative probability from the standard normal distribution table or a statistical software. This cumulative probability represents the probability that the sample mean is less than 503.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30). This theorem is crucial for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when dealing with a known population mean and standard deviation.
Standard Error of the Mean
The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies how much the sample mean is expected to vary from the true population mean. It is calculated by dividing the population standard deviation (sigma) by the square root of the sample size (n). In this case, SEM helps determine the probability of the sample mean being less than a specific value, such as 503.
Z-Score
A Z-score measures how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. In the context of this problem, the Z-score is used to standardize the sample mean to find the corresponding probability in the standard normal distribution. By calculating the Z-score for the sample mean of 503, we can determine the likelihood of obtaining a sample mean less than this value.
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
