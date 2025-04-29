In Exercises 9–20, use the data in the following table, which lists survey results from high school drivers at least 16 years of age (based on data from “Texting While Driving and Other Risky Motor Vehicle Behaviors Among U.S. High School Students,” by O’Malley, Shults, and Eaton, Pediatrics, Vol. 131, No. 6). Assume that subjects are randomly selected from those included in the table. Hint: Be very careful to read the question correctly.

Texting and Alcohol If three of the high school drivers are randomly selected from the 4720 subjects who did not text while driving, find the probability that all three drove when drinking.





a. Assume that the selections are made with replacement. Are the events independent?