In the context of probability, what does it mean when sampling is done without replacement?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a Poisson distribution with parameter \( \lambda \) models the number of events occurring in a fixed interval, where events happen independently and at a constant average rate \( \lambda \).
The probability mass function (PMF) for a Poisson random variable \( X \) giving the probability that \( X = k \) (where \( k \) is a non-negative integer) is given by the formula:
\[ P(X = k) = \frac{\lambda^{k}}{k!} e^{-\lambda} \]
Here, \( \lambda^{k} \) represents the parameter raised to the power of the number of events \( k \), \( k! \) is the factorial of \( k \), and \( e^{-\lambda} \) is the exponential term accounting for the probability of no events occurring beyond the observed count.
Compare each given expression to this formula to identify the correct one: the correct PMF must have \( \lambda^{k} \) in the numerator, \( k! \) in the denominator, and the exponential term must be \( e^{-\lambda} \).
