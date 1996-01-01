Are data at the level of measurement considered or ?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
In statistics, why is a used more often than a when conducting studies?
Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
Which of the following best describes the difference between and in probability?
Which of the following describes the probability distribution with possible outcomes , , and , and corresponding probabilities , , and ?
In the context of probability and statistics, which of the following best describes what it means for two variables to be positively associated and negatively associated?
Given a table that lists the number of cars sold by a dealership each day, is the random variable representing the number of cars sold discrete or continuous?
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
