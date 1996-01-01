Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
Which of the following describes the probability distribution with possible outcomes , , and , and corresponding probabilities , , and ?
Step 1: Identify the possible outcomes and their probabilities. Here, the outcomes are 0, 1, and 2 with probabilities \( \frac{1}{4} \), \( \frac{1}{2} \), and \( \frac{1}{4} \) respectively.
Step 2: Check if the probabilities sum to 1, which is a requirement for any probability distribution. Calculate \( \frac{1}{4} + \frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4} \).
Step 3: Understand the type of distribution based on the nature of the outcomes. Since the outcomes are distinct and countable values (0, 1, 2), this suggests a discrete set of outcomes.
Step 4: Differentiate between discrete and continuous distributions. A discrete distribution has countable outcomes, while a continuous distribution has outcomes over an interval or range of values.
Step 5: Recognize that a uniform distribution requires all probabilities to be equal, which is not the case here, and that a cumulative distribution function (CDF) is a function, not a distribution itself. Therefore, the correct description is a discrete probability distribution.
Which of the following best describes the difference between and in probability?
In the context of probability and statistics, which of the following best describes what it means for two variables to be positively associated and negatively associated?
Given a table that lists the number of cars sold by a dealership each day, is the random variable representing the number of cars sold discrete or continuous?
