Which of the following is not true of the goodness-of-fit test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement to conduct a goodness-of-fit test?
A
The population standard deviation must be known.
B
The data must be obtained from a random sample.
C
The expected frequency for each category should be at least .
D
The observations must be independent of each other.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the chi-square goodness-of-fit test: it is used to determine if observed categorical data fits a specified distribution.
Recall the key assumptions for conducting a chi-square goodness-of-fit test: (1) data must come from a random sample, (2) observations must be independent, and (3) expected frequencies for each category should be at least 5 to ensure the validity of the approximation.
Recognize that the chi-square goodness-of-fit test does not require knowledge of the population standard deviation because it deals with categorical data and frequencies, not means or variances.
Compare each given option against these assumptions to identify which one is not a requirement.
Conclude that the requirement 'The population standard deviation must be known' is not necessary for the chi-square goodness-of-fit test.
