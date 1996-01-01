Which of the following best describes the possible values for a chi-square statistic in a goodness of fit test?
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true of the goodness-of-fit test?
A
It is used to determine whether observed frequencies differ significantly from expected frequencies.
B
It requires that the expected frequency for each category is at least .
C
It can be used to test the independence of two categorical variables.
D
It assumes that the data are obtained from a random sample.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the chi-square goodness-of-fit test. It is used to determine whether the observed frequencies in different categories differ significantly from the expected frequencies under a specific hypothesis.
Step 2: Recall the assumptions of the chi-square goodness-of-fit test. One key assumption is that the expected frequency for each category should be at least 5 to ensure the validity of the test approximation.
Step 3: Recognize that the test assumes data are obtained from a random sample to ensure that the results are generalizable and unbiased.
Step 4: Identify that the chi-square goodness-of-fit test is not designed to test the independence of two categorical variables. Instead, the chi-square test of independence is used for that purpose.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'It can be used to test the independence of two categorical variables' is not true for the chi-square goodness-of-fit test, as it applies to a different chi-square test variant.
