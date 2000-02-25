Which of the following is not a goodness-of-fit measure used in the context of the goodness-of-fit test?
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a characteristic of the distribution?
A
Its mean is equal to its degrees of freedom .
B
It can take on negative values.
C
As the degrees of freedom increase, the distribution becomes more symmetric.
D
It is always positively skewed, especially for small degrees of freedom .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition and properties of the chi-square distribution, which is a continuous probability distribution commonly used in hypothesis testing and confidence interval estimation for variance.
Understand that the chi-square distribution is defined only for non-negative values (i.e., it takes values from 0 to infinity) because it is the sum of squared standard normal variables.
Review the mean of the chi-square distribution, which is equal to its degrees of freedom (df). This is a key characteristic: \(\text{Mean} = df\).
Consider the shape of the chi-square distribution: it is positively skewed, especially when the degrees of freedom are small, and as the degrees of freedom increase, the distribution becomes more symmetric and approaches a normal distribution.
Identify that the statement 'It can take on negative values' contradicts the fundamental property that the chi-square distribution is defined only for non-negative values, making this the incorrect characteristic.
