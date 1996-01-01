Which of the following represents the equation of the least-squares regression line for predicting from ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
12. Regression
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Multiple Choice
Given a linear regression equation of the form with and , what is the predicted value of when ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given linear regression equation in the form \(y = a + b x\), where \(a\) is the intercept and \(b\) is the slope.
Substitute the given values for the intercept and slope into the equation: \(a = -6\) and \(b = 3\), so the equation becomes \(y = -6 + 3x\).
Plug in the given value of \(x = 4\) into the equation to find the predicted value of \(y\).
Calculate the expression \(y = -6 + 3 \times 4\) by performing the multiplication first, then the addition.
The result from the calculation will give the predicted value of \(y\) when \(x = 4\).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the least squares regression equation , what does the coefficient represent?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true concerning linear regression using the least squares method?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a linear regression equation of the form with and , what is the predicted value of when ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of linear regression using the least squares method, why is the graph shown considered a line of best fit?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT true about simple linear regression using the least squares method?
3
views
