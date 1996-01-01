Recall the formula for the addition rule: \(P(A \cup B) = P(A) + P(B) - P(A \cap B)\), where \(P(A \cup B)\) is the probability that A or B occurs, \(P(A)\) and \(P(B)\) are the probabilities of each event individually, and \(P(A \cap B)\) is the probability that both events occur together.