Which of the following is a proper way to describe the probability of flipping heads on a fair coin?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Statistics can promote limitations in perception in all of the following ways except by
__________.
A
encouraging critical thinking about data sources
B
oversimplifying complex phenomena through
averages
C
creating a false sense of certainty with
precise numbers
D
focusing attention on
rather than context numerical summaries
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking which option is NOT a way statistics can limit perception.
Review each option to see if it represents a limitation caused by statistics:
Option 1: "encouraging critical thinking about data sources" - This promotes better understanding and reduces limitations, so it is likely the exception.
Option 2: "oversimplifying complex phenomena through averages" - This is a known limitation because averages can hide variability and details.
Option 3: "creating a false sense of certainty with precise numbers" and Option 4: "focusing attention on numerical summaries rather than context" both represent common limitations in interpreting statistics.
