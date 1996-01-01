In probability theory, when is it appropriate to calculate the of a random variable?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
The accuracy of a poll is limited by its .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the accuracy of a poll depends on how well the sample represents the population and how large the sample is.
Recall that the population mean, median, and mode are parameters describing the entire population, not factors limiting poll accuracy.
Recognize that the sample size affects the margin of error and confidence interval of the poll results.
Know that a larger sample size generally leads to more accurate estimates because it reduces sampling variability.
Conclude that the accuracy of a poll is limited by its sample size, as this determines how precisely the poll can estimate population parameters.
