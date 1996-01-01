The accuracy of a poll is limited by its .
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, primary data are
—.
A
data that have been processed and summarized by others
B
data collected firsthand by the researcher for a specific purpose
C
data obtained from published sources or previous studies
D
data that are always qualitative in nature
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of primary data in statistics: Primary data refers to data collected directly by the researcher for a specific purpose or study.
Recognize that primary data is original and firsthand, meaning it has not been previously processed or summarized by others.
Differentiate primary data from secondary data, which is data obtained from published sources, previous studies, or other external sources.
Note that primary data can be either qualitative or quantitative, so it is not restricted to only qualitative data.
Conclude that the correct description of primary data is 'data collected firsthand by the researcher for a specific purpose.'
