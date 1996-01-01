A florist has roses, tulips, and daisies in a basket. If one flower is selected at random for a bouquet, what is the probability that the selected flower is a tulip?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Under which condition is the formula valid in probability theory?
A
When events and are independent
B
When events and are equally likely
C
For any two events and
D
When events and are mutually exclusive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the general addition rule for probabilities: \(p(a \text{ or } b) = p(a) + p(b) - p(a \text{ and } b)\).
Understand that the formula \(p(a \text{ or } b) = p(a) + p(b)\) holds true only when the overlap between events \(a\) and \(b\) is zero, meaning \(p(a \text{ and } b) = 0\).
Recognize that \(p(a \text{ and } b) = 0\) occurs when events \(a\) and \(b\) are mutually exclusive, which means they cannot happen at the same time.
Note that independence or equal likelihood of events does not guarantee \(p(a \text{ and } b) = 0\), so the formula does not hold in those cases.
Therefore, the condition for the formula \(p(a \text{ or } b) = p(a) + p(b)\) to be valid is that events \(a\) and \(b\) are mutually exclusive.
