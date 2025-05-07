Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population and Sample In statistics, a population refers to the entire group of individuals or items that we want to study, while a sample is a subset of that population selected for analysis. In this question, the population consists of the numbers {4, 5, 9}, and we are interested in analyzing samples of size n = 2 drawn from this population. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Proportion Proportion is a statistical measure that represents the fraction of a particular characteristic within a population or sample. In this case, we need to calculate the proportion of odd numbers in the population {4, 5, 9}, which involves identifying how many of the numbers are odd and dividing that by the total number of elements in the population. Recommended video: Guided course 09:27 09:27 Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests