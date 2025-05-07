Table of contents
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 6.3.10a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–10, use the same population of {4, 5, 9} that was used in Examples 2 and 5. As in Examples 2 and 5, assume that samples of size n = 2 are randomly selected with replacement.
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Proportion
a. For the population, find the proportion of odd numbers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the population and determine the total number of elements in the population. The population is {4, 5, 9}, so the total number of elements is 3.
Step 2: Identify the odd numbers in the population. In this case, the odd numbers are 5 and 9.
Step 3: Count the number of odd numbers in the population. There are 2 odd numbers (5 and 9).
Step 4: Calculate the proportion of odd numbers in the population by dividing the number of odd numbers by the total number of elements in the population. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mn>Number</mn><mo> </mo><mn>of</mn><mo> </mo><mn>Odd</mn><mo> </mo><mn>Numbers</mn></mrow><mrow><mn>Total</mn><mo> </mo><mn>Number</mn><mo> </mo><mn>of</mn><mo> </mo><mn>Elements</mn></mrow></mfrac></math>.
Step 5: Simplify the fraction to express the proportion of odd numbers in the population. This will give you the proportion of odd numbers.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population and Sample
In statistics, a population refers to the entire group of individuals or items that we want to study, while a sample is a subset of that population selected for analysis. In this question, the population consists of the numbers {4, 5, 9}, and we are interested in analyzing samples of size n = 2 drawn from this population.
Proportion
Proportion is a statistical measure that represents the fraction of a particular characteristic within a population or sample. In this case, we need to calculate the proportion of odd numbers in the population {4, 5, 9}, which involves identifying how many of the numbers are odd and dividing that by the total number of elements in the population.
Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests
Sampling Distribution
The sampling distribution of a statistic, such as the sample proportion, describes the distribution of that statistic across all possible samples of a given size from a population. When samples are taken with replacement, each sample can include the same elements, affecting the variability and shape of the sampling distribution, which is crucial for understanding the behavior of sample proportions.
