Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
4:20 minutes
Problem 5.5.31
Textbook Question
Testing a Drug A drug manufacturer claims that a drug cures a rare skin disease 75% of the time. The claim is checked by testing the drug on 100 patients. If at least 70 patients are cured, then this claim will be accepted. Use this information in Exercises 31 and 32.
Find the probability that the claim will be rejected, assuming that the manufacturer’s claim is true.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution involved. Since the problem involves a fixed number of trials (100 patients), each with two possible outcomes (cured or not cured), and the probability of success (cure) is constant at 75%, this is a binomial distribution. The binomial distribution is defined as P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where n is the number of trials, k is the number of successes, and p is the probability of success.
Step 2: Define the random variable and parameters. Let X represent the number of patients cured. Here, X follows a binomial distribution with n = 100 and p = 0.75. The claim will be rejected if fewer than 70 patients are cured, so we need to calculate P(X < 70).
Step 3: Express the probability to be calculated. The probability that the claim will be rejected is P(X < 70), which can be written as the sum of probabilities for all values of X from 0 to 69: P(X < 70) = P(X = 0) + P(X = 1) + ... + P(X = 69).
Step 4: Use a cumulative probability function or statistical software. Calculating P(X < 70) manually for a binomial distribution with n = 100 is computationally intensive. Instead, use a cumulative distribution function (CDF) for the binomial distribution, which is often available in statistical software or calculators. For example, in Python, you can use the 'binom.cdf' function from the scipy.stats library.
Step 5: Interpret the result. Once P(X < 70) is calculated using the CDF, this value represents the probability that fewer than 70 patients are cured, leading to the rejection of the manufacturer's claim. Ensure the interpretation aligns with the context of the problem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this scenario, the drug's effectiveness can be treated as a series of trials where each patient either gets cured (success) or does not (failure). The parameters for this distribution are the number of trials (100 patients) and the probability of success (0.75).
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the drug cures 75% of patients, while the alternative hypothesis would suggest that it does not. The decision to accept or reject the manufacturer's claim is based on the results of the tests conducted on the 100 patients.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Critical Value and Rejection Region
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis. In this scenario, the claim will be rejected if fewer than 70 patients are cured. This creates a rejection region in the context of the binomial distribution, where the probability of observing fewer than 70 successes can be calculated to assess the likelihood of rejecting the claim.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Watch next
Master Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning