Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Proportion The sample proportion is the ratio of the number of individuals in a sample who exhibit a certain characteristic to the total number of individuals in that sample. In this context, it refers to the proportion of residents in favor of building a new high school among the 105 randomly selected residents. Understanding sample proportion is crucial for estimating population parameters and conducting hypothesis tests. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Normal Approximation to the Binomial Distribution When dealing with proportions, especially in large samples, the sampling distribution of the sample proportion can be approximated by a normal distribution due to the Central Limit Theorem. This approximation is valid when both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5, where n is the sample size and p is the population proportion. This concept allows us to calculate probabilities related to sample proportions using the properties of the normal distribution. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities