"Getting Physical The figure shows the results of a survey of U.S. adults ages 18 to 29 who were asked whether they participated in a sport. In the survey, 48% of the men and 23% of the women said they participate in sports. The most common sports are shown below. Use this information in Exercises 29 and 30.





You randomly select 300 U.S. women ages 18 to 29 and ask them whether they participate in at least one sport. Of the 72 who say yes, 50% say they participate in volleyball. How likely is this result? Do you think this sample is a good one? Explain your reasoning."