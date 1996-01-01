Conservation About 74% of the residents in a town say that they are making an effort to conserve water or electricity. One hundred ten residents are randomly selected. What is the probability that the sample proportion making an effort to conserve water or electricity is greater than 80%? Interpret your result.
"Getting Physical The figure shows the results of a survey of U.S. adults ages 18 to 29 who were asked whether they participated in a sport. In the survey, 48% of the men and 23% of the women said they participate in sports. The most common sports are shown below. Use this information in Exercises 29 and 30.
You randomly select 250 U.S. men ages 18 to 29 and ask them whether they participate in at least one sport. You find that 80% say no. How likely is this result? Do you think this sample is a good one? Explain your reasoning."
You randomly select 300 U.S. women ages 18 to 29 and ask them whether they participate in at least one sport. Of the 72 who say yes, 50% say they participate in volleyball. How likely is this result? Do you think this sample is a good one? Explain your reasoning."
In Exercises 7–10, use the same population of {4, 5, 9} that was used in Examples 2 and 5. As in Examples 2 and 5, assume that samples of size n = 2 are randomly selected with replacement.
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Proportion
a. For the population, find the proportion of odd numbers.
The probability of someone voting for a particular candidate in a two-person election is . Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that between and people out of a sample of vote for the candidate.
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that a random sample of people reveals people or more preferring Pepsi.
A previous study found that of people preferred drinking Pepsi over Coca Cola. Use a normal distribution to approximate the probability that, from this same random sample of people, that between and people prefer Coca Cola.
Fatal Car Crashes There are about 15,000 car crashes each day in the United States, and the proportion of car crashes that are fatal is 0.00559 (based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). Assume that each day, 1000 car crashes are randomly selected and the proportion of fatal car crashes is recorded.
a. What do you know about the mean of the sample proportions?