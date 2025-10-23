ID Numbering

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) maintains a records system that stores civil background checks and criminal histories in a database. Each file has its own identification number (ID). With the initial system for generating IDs, the system would generate only 400 million unique IDs. Because this was not sufficient for the number of individuals in the database, more numbers were needed. The new algorithm uses eight characters, where each character can be a digit from 0 to 9 or one of 17 letters of the alphabet (letters that can be confused with numbers, like the number 1 and letter I, are excluded).

b. The FBI does not allow the first character to be 0. To the nearest billion, how many identification numbers are possible?