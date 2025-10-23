User Names How many user names are possible in Problem 41 if the last character must be a digit?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
ID Numbering
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) maintains a records system that stores civil background checks and criminal histories in a database. Each file has its own identification number (ID). With the initial system for generating IDs, the system would generate only 400 million unique IDs. Because this was not sufficient for the number of individuals in the database, more numbers were needed. The new algorithm uses eight characters, where each character can be a digit from 0 to 9 or one of 17 letters of the alphabet (letters that can be confused with numbers, like the number 1 and letter I, are excluded).
b. The FBI does not allow the first character to be 0. To the nearest billion, how many identification numbers are possible?
Key Concepts
Counting Principle (Multiplication Rule)
Permutations with Restrictions
Base Counting Systems and Character Sets
Forming License Plate Numbers How many different license plate numbers can be made by using one letter followed by five digits selected from the digits 0 through 9?
Forming License Plates A license plate is designed so that the first two characters are letters and the last four characters are digits (0 through 9). How many different license plates can be formed assuming that letters and numbers can be used more than once?
A Flush
A flush in the card game of poker occurs if a player gets five cards that are all the same suit (clubs, diamonds, hearts, or spades). Answer the following questions to obtain the probability of being dealt a flush in five cards.
b. A flush can occur if we get five clubs or five diamonds or five hearts or five spades. Compute P(five clubs or five diamonds or five hearts or five spades). Note that the events are mutually exclusive.
How many options are there for license plates with any three letters (A-Z) followed by any 3 numbers (0-9)?
Phone numbers are 10 digits long. How many possible phone numbers are there if the 1st and 4th numbers can't be 0?