Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 23–30, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic X^2, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the population is normally distributed.





Salaries The annual salaries (in dollars) of 15 randomly chosen senior level graphic design specialists are shown in the table at the left. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to support the claim that the standard deviation of the annual salaries is different from $13,056?



