Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample statistics to determine whether to reject H0 in favor of H1. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the population standard deviation is greater than or equal to 40, while the alternative claims it is less than 40.

Significance Level (α) The significance level, denoted as α, is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true, also known as a Type I error. In this scenario, α is set at 0.01, indicating a 1% risk of concluding that the population standard deviation is less than 40 when it is not. This level of significance helps determine the threshold for making statistical inferences based on the sample data.