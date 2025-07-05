Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:22 minutes
Problem 7.5.30
Textbook Question
Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 23–30, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic X^2, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Salaries The annual salaries (in dollars) of 12 randomly chosen nursing supervisors are shown in the table at the left. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to reject the claim that the standard deviation of the annual salaries is $18,630?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and state the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The claim is that the standard deviation of the annual salaries is $18,630. Thus, H0: σ = 18,630 (the standard deviation equals $18,630), and Ha: σ ≠ 18,630 (the standard deviation does not equal $18,630).
Step 2: Determine the critical value(s) and rejection region(s). Since the test involves the standard deviation and the population is normally distributed, use the chi-square distribution. The degrees of freedom (df) are calculated as n - 1, where n is the sample size. Here, n = 12, so df = 11. Using α = 0.10 for a two-tailed test, find the critical chi-square values from a chi-square table or calculator.
Step 3: Calculate the standardized test statistic X². First, compute the sample variance (s²) using the formula s² = Σ(x - x̄)² / (n - 1), where x̄ is the sample mean. Then, use the formula X² = (n - 1) * s² / σ² to calculate the test statistic, where σ² is the square of the claimed standard deviation.
Step 4: Compare the test statistic X² to the critical values. If X² falls within the rejection region (either below the lower critical value or above the upper critical value), reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. If the null hypothesis is rejected, conclude that there is enough evidence to reject the claim that the standard deviation of the annual salaries is $18,630. If the null hypothesis is not rejected, conclude that there is not enough evidence to reject the claim.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice