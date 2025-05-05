Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Equivalent Tests A x^2 test involving a 2 x 2 table is equivalent to the test for the difference between two proportions, as described in Section 9-1. Using Table 11-1 from the Chapter Problem, verify that the x^2 test statistic and the z test statistic (found from the test of equality of two proportions) are related as follows: z^2 = x^2 Also show that the critical values have that same relationship.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship: The problem states that the chi-square test statistic (χ²) and the z-test statistic for the difference between two proportions are related by the formula z² = χ². This means that the square of the z-test statistic is equal to the chi-square test statistic. We will verify this relationship step by step.
Step 1: Write the formula for the chi-square test statistic for a 2x2 table. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msup><mi>χ</mi><mn>2</mn></msup> = Σ ((O - E)<sup>2</sup> / E),</math> where O represents the observed frequencies, E represents the expected frequencies, and the summation is over all cells in the table.
Step 2: Write the formula for the z-test statistic for the difference between two proportions. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>z</mi> = (p₁ - p₂) / sqrt(p(1-p)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)),</math> where p₁ and p₂ are the sample proportions, p is the pooled proportion, and n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes.
Step 3: Show the equivalence: Substitute the expressions for the observed and expected frequencies in the chi-square formula and simplify. You will find that the chi-square statistic can be expressed in terms of the z-test statistic as <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msup><mi>z</mi><mn>2</mn></msup> = <msup><mi>χ</mi><mn>2</mn></msup>.</math>
Step 4: Verify the critical values: The critical value for the chi-square test with 1 degree of freedom is the square of the critical value for the z-test. For example, if the critical value for the z-test is ±1.96 (for a 5% significance level, two-tailed), the critical value for the chi-square test is (1.96)<sup>2</sup> = 3.841. This confirms that the critical values also follow the relationship z² = χ².
Chi-Squared Test
The Chi-Squared (x^2) test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. In a 2 x 2 table, it compares the observed frequencies of occurrences in each category to the expected frequencies under the null hypothesis. A higher x^2 value indicates a greater deviation from the expected distribution, suggesting a potential relationship between the variables.
Z-Test for Proportions
The Z-test for proportions is used to compare the proportions of two groups to determine if they are significantly different from each other. It calculates a z statistic based on the difference between the sample proportions, adjusted for the standard error. This test is particularly useful when dealing with large sample sizes, as it relies on the normal approximation of the binomial distribution.
Guided course
09:27
Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests
Relationship Between Chi-Squared and Z-Test
The relationship between the Chi-Squared test and the Z-test for proportions is established through the formula z^2 = x^2. This means that the square of the z statistic from the Z-test is equivalent to the Chi-Squared statistic from the Chi-Squared test. This equivalence allows researchers to use either test depending on the context, while still drawing the same conclusions about the significance of the observed differences.
