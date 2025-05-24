Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0 in favor of H1. The outcome helps in understanding if there is enough evidence to support a specific claim about the population.

One-Tailed vs. Two-Tailed Tests In hypothesis testing, a one-tailed test evaluates the possibility of the relationship in one direction (either greater than or less than), while a two-tailed test assesses both directions. A right-tailed test looks for evidence that a parameter is greater than a certain value, whereas a left-tailed test checks if it is less. The choice between these tests depends on the research question and the nature of the hypothesis.