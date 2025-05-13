Accuracy of Fingerprint Identifications An experiment was conducted to compare the accuracy of fingerprint experts to the accuracy of novices (based on data from “Identifying Fingerprint Expertise,” by Tangen, Thompson, and McCarthy, Psychological Science, Vol. 22, No. 8). The data in the table are based on trials in which the evaluators were given matching fingerprints. Use a 0.05 significance level to determine whether correct identification is independent of whether the evaluator is an expert or a novice.



