Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that getting a cold is independent of the treatment group, while the alternative would suggest a dependence.

Chi-Square Test of Independence The Chi-Square Test of Independence is a statistical test used to determine if there is a significant association between two categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies in each category of a contingency table to the frequencies expected under the null hypothesis. In this scenario, it will help assess whether the incidence of colds is related to the type of treatment received (placebo vs. echinacea).